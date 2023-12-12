Alabama reserve DL Anquin Barnes to enter NCAA transfer portal

With Nick Saban and the Alabama football getting prepared for another run in the College Football Playoff, the Crimson Tide has been one of the few teams to not see a mass exodus of players into the NCAA transfer portal.

On Monday, reserve defensive lineman Anquin Barnes announced his intentions to enter the portal and see if he can find more playing time elsewhere.

Barnes, a redshirt sophomore from Montgomery, becomes the fifth Alabama player to enter the portal. Joining Barnes in the portal are Ja’Corey Brooks, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Isaiah Hastings, and Tyler Buchner.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Barnes will have plenty of teams knocking at his door for his services.

Barnes announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire