Alabama dethrones Georgia in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
After taking down Arkansas on the road in a Week 5 win that featured a whole host of storylines, Alabama returns to the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Georgia had moved up after the Crimson Tide’s rough-looking matchup against the Texas Longhorns and held the top spot for a few weeks. However, after a down-to-the-wire game against Missouri, the Bulldogs have fallen.
A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Alabama
5-0
1,568 (34)
+1
2
Georgia
5-0
1,545 (23)
-1
3
5-0
1,492 (7)
–
4
5-0
1,374
–
5
5-0
1,352
–
6
5-0
1,247
–
7
Oklahoma State
4-0
1,225
–
8
4-0
1,142
+1
9
Ole Miss
5-0
1,082
+2
10
5-0
990
+2
11
Utah
4-1
919
+2
12
4-1
823
+3
13
Kentucky
4-1
811
-5
14
NC State
4-1
732
-4
15
Wake Forest
4-1
668
+6
16
BYU
4-1
594
+4
17
Kansas
5-0
433
+10
18
TCU
4-0
425
+14
19
UCLA
5-0
421
+19
20
Kansas State
4-1
324
+10
21
Syracuse
5-0
306
+4
22
Baylor
3-2
230
-8
23
Mississippi State
4-1
194
+12
24
Washington
4-1
161
-6
25
3-2
141
-6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.
Others Receiving Votes
Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.1