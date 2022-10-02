Alabama dethrones Georgia in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After taking down Arkansas on the road in a Week 5 win that featured a whole host of storylines, Alabama returns to the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Georgia had moved up after the Crimson Tide’s rough-looking matchup against the Texas Longhorns and held the top spot for a few weeks. However, after a down-to-the-wire game against Missouri, the Bulldogs have fallen.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,568 (34) +1 2 Georgia 5-0 1,545 (23) -1 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,492 (7) – 4 Michigan 5-0 1,374 – 5 Clemson 5-0 1,352 – 6 Southern California 5-0 1,247 – 7 Oklahoma State 4-0 1,225 – 8 Tennessee 4-0 1,142 +1 9 Ole Miss 5-0 1,082 +2 10 Penn State 5-0 990 +2 11 Utah 4-1 919 +2 12 Oregon 4-1 823 +3 13 Kentucky 4-1 811 -5 14 NC State 4-1 732 -4 15 Wake Forest 4-1 668 +6 16 BYU 4-1 594 +4 17 Kansas 5-0 433 +10 18 TCU 4-0 425 +14 19 UCLA 5-0 421 +19 20 Kansas State 4-1 324 +10 21 Syracuse 5-0 306 +4 22 Baylor 3-2 230 -8 23 Mississippi State 4-1 194 +12 24 Washington 4-1 161 -6 25 Arkansas 3-2 141 -6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire