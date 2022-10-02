Alabama dethrones Georgia in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After taking down Arkansas on the road in a Week 5 win that featured a whole host of storylines, Alabama returns to the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Georgia had moved up after the Crimson Tide’s rough-looking matchup against the Texas Longhorns and held the top spot for a few weeks. However, after a down-to-the-wire game against Missouri, the Bulldogs have fallen.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Alabama

5-0

1,568 (34)

+1

2

Georgia

5-0

1,545 (23)

-1

3

Ohio State

5-0

1,492 (7)

4

Michigan

5-0

1,374

5

Clemson

5-0

1,352

6

Southern California

5-0

1,247

7

Oklahoma State

4-0

1,225

8

Tennessee

4-0

1,142

+1

9

Ole Miss

5-0

1,082

+2

10

Penn State

5-0

990

+2

11

Utah

4-1

919

+2

12

Oregon

4-1

823

+3

13

Kentucky

4-1

811

-5

14

NC State

4-1

732

-4

15

Wake Forest

4-1

668

+6

16

BYU

4-1

594

+4

17

Kansas

5-0

433

+10

18

TCU

4-0

425

+14

19

UCLA

5-0

421

+19

20

Kansas State

4-1

324

+10

21

Syracuse

5-0

306

+4

22

Baylor

3-2

230

-8

23

Mississippi State

4-1

194

+12

24

Washington

4-1

161

-6

25

Arkansas

3-2

141

-6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.1

