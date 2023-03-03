Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams thinks Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is NFL’s measuring stick for safeties

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine showcases the best talent as they start their journey in the league and look to make a name for themselves professionally. If they excel in a competitive environment against the premier talent entering the league, it shows NFL coaches and executives that they too belong.

Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams was one of the leaders of the Crimson Tide defense finishing the 2022 season with 108 tackles and one interception. Hellams has developed a strong reputation for matching up with some of the SEC’s best tight ends in coverage.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Hellams as he revealed which tight end in the NFL he considers a challenge. The Alabama standout was posed with the question in front of a group of reporters, and his answer was aimed at the Chiefs All-Pro star Travis Kelce.

“I can’t really pick out one particular tight end in mind,” Hellams began. “I guess the perfect matchup just to challenge yourself will obviously have to be Travis Kelce. He’s a guy that gives a lot of people problems, so I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

Hellams led the Rolling Tide in tackles, finishing sixth overall in the SEC. His solid ability to pursue the top ball carriers in college football has led to much of the confidence he’s shown in his football career.

Kelce is coming off the best statistical season of his career so far and has earned the respect of many around the league. Hellams’ confidence is apparent along with his admiration for one of the NFL’s best at the tight end position.

