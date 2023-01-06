Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale officially declares for 2023 NFL draft

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale announced that he was entering the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday. He posted the news to his Instagram account.

Dale was a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He spent a total of four seasons in Tuscaloosa and was very impactful along the defensive front. The Alabama native tallied 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks with the Tide.

Dale could have returned for a fifth season with the NCAA granting a COVID season to college athletes during the 2020 season. However, he will instead be heading to play at the next level. He will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl before likely participating in the NFL Combine.

Alabama DL DJ Dale declares for NFL Draft https://t.co/4OCe22QmhO — Alabama Crimson Tide Updates (@SabanSays_) January 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire