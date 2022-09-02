Alabama’s defensive keys to victory against Utah State

The expectations are higher than ever for Pete Golding’s defense this season. All the eyes will be on that side of the ball as nine starters return from a year ago. If the hype is true, this could very well be one of the best Alabama defenses in the Nick Saban era.

Players like Henry To’o’To’o, Will Anderson, Jordan Battle and Dallas Turner are several of the key returning starters from last season. All four will be called on a lot in Alabama’s efforts to return to the College Football Playoff. The tone will be set in the Week 1 matchup against an ascending Utah State football program that is led by head coach Blake Anderson.

The Aggies are fresh off of an 11-win season last year. They are coached well and have a valiant air attack. Although they are a smaller program out of the Mountain West Conference, they could present some challenges. Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Alabama’s defensive keys to victory in the Week 1 matchup with the Utah State Aggies.

Containing the experienced quarterback

The Aggies are fresh off of a 31-20 victory over UConn in week zero. Starting quarterback Logan Bonner was efficient through the air as he completed 69% of his passes and threw for 281 yards. Not to mention, he also had three passing touchdowns as well. The seventh-year senior has a wealth of experience and it could give the Alabama defense a challenge to begin the game. The Alabama defense will have to put Bonner under duress and create turnovers early.

A strong interior presence

Alabama will need to make a quick statement in the trenches specifically from the interior of the defensive line. Everyone knows what Will Anderson and Dallas Turner are capable of. The priority for the Aggies on offense will be to slow those two down. If that is the case, it is key that players like Byron Young, Tim Smith, and Justin Eboigbe can apply the pressure from a pass-rushing standpoint. The Aggies have playmakers out in space, so it is important to prevent them from getting as many opportunities as possible.

Getting stops on third down

Alabama has had trouble in year’s past with getting off of the field on third downs. The Aggies finished 16-25 last week on third down conversions. Pete Golding and his defense will need to limit that conversion rate. That will make it really hard for the Aggies’ offense to gain momentum.

Not allowing chunk plays

The Aggies have numerous playmakers whether it be out of the backfield or on the perimeter. Running back Calvin Tyler and wide receiver Brian Cobbs are proven offensive threats. With the Crimson Tide trying to find the right rotation in the secondary, it will be essential to not allow chunk plays. The secondary really needs to boost their confidence before heading into week two’s matchup with Texas.

Creating pressure off the edge

Everyone knows how hard it is to slow down Alabama’s edge rushers Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. It is virtually impossible to shut them down. If Alabama is able to get to Bonner early and often, the writing is on the wall for this game. The edge rushers will need to create pressure on the Aggies’ offense, so they will be more predictable. It will make things a lot easier on the secondary.

