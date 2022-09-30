Alabama’s defensive keys to victory against Arkansas

Alabama has a difficult three-game stretch ahead in all likelihood. The Tide will travel to Fayetteville this weekend to take on an Arkansas team that has been on the rise. Then, the team will return home to face Texas A&M. After that, they will make the trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.

The slate ahead will begin with a Razorbacks squad that is fresh off of a loss at the hands of Texas A&M. Sam Pittman’s squad will be looking to make a statement after a disappointing loss last weekend. Some of the Alabama players from last season can attest to the fact that this matchup will be decided in the trenches.

Arkansas’ offensive line is very big and very physical. The Tide’s defense will have to match up with that physicality in order to have the best chance to win.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will break down the defensive keys to victory in Alabama’s Week 5 matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Limit the rushing attack

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks are a run-heavy offense that is led by the likes of running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and quarterback KJ Jefferson. Thus far, the two have combined to rush for 782 yards. Not to mention, they have also accounted for seven of the 17 touchdowns that the Hogs have scored. The Tide’s defense will need to emphasize stopping the run game in this matchup.

Winning in the trenches

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In last season’s matchup, the Tide held the Razorbacks to just 110 rushing yards on 42 carries. The Hogs averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on the ground. If Alabama can win up front, it will make things a lot more difficult for the offense.

Shrinking the pocket

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that Alabama’s defense needs to prioritize is shrinking the pocket. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson does a good job of extending drives on his legs if certain plays break down. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding will have to find ways to collapse the pocket and apply pressure on the dual-threat quarterback. The defense can’t allow Jefferson to beat them with his legs.

Story continues

Creating turnovers

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Turnovers could prove to be crucial in this year’s game. Last season, the defense forced one fumble which could have led the Tide to victory. If you recall, the Tide were able to sneak by with a 42-35 victory. It will be essential for the Tide’s defense to create turnovers and make a statement early on in the game.

Disguising coverages

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

I think a key factor to the Tide having success defensively will come from their ability to disguise their coverages. The same can be said for disguising the blitzes that Pete Golding calls. It will be important to not give anything away with a veteran-led quarterback like KJ Jefferson on the opposite side of the ball.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire