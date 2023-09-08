Alabama’s defensive keys to victory against Texas

Alabama’s defense was one of the key reasons for why Alabama was able to knock off Texas in 2022. Things were not always pretty, but it proved to be enough in the end.

With a new defensive coordinator at the helm for Alabama, it is crucial that the defense comes ready to play. Texas has one of the more high-octane offenses in college football in 2023. The Longhorns are led by junior quarterback Quinn Ewers, junior wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and junior tight end Jatavion Sanders.

There is reason for concern given the amount of knowledge that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has on Alabama’s defense. Sarkisian became quite familiar with Alabama’s defensive philosophy after having coached against in practice for three seasons. Sarkisian served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Needless to say, Alabama’s defense will need to execute and come ready to play on Saturday night.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Alabama’s defensive keys to the game against Texas.

Getting to the quarterback

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One thing that Alabama has seemingly always had success doing is getting to the quarterback. In 2022, Alabama recorded three sacks in their Week 2 matchup against Texas. While it was difficult to create pressure at times, it was still enough to keep the Longhorns’ offense honest. If Alabama can successfully pressure the quarterback on Saturday, Texas will likely be forced to compromise. This means the rushing game will come into play. Being able to get to the quarterback will make the Longhorns offense more one-dimensional.

Neutralizing Texas' WR core

Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama will have to bring its A-game in the secondary in order to neutralize Texas’ receiving core. The Longhorns are led by the trio of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, and A.D. Mitchell. Steve Sarkisian’s offense took a hit during the offseason when running back Bijan Robinson declared for the NFL Draft. With that, it is clear that the offense is built around the three playmakers that were aforementioned. If Alabama’s secondary can neutralize or prevent the three of them from making explosive plays, it will force Texas to explore other options. That will in turn make it easier for defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to navigate the Longhorns offensive gameplan.

Getting off the field on third down

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

In order for Alabama to reach its full potential on defense, it will have to get off of the field on third downs. In 2022, Texas converted on three of the 12 third downs that they were faced with. If Alabama can limit the conversion rate on Saturday, Texas will be tasked with scoring points elsewhere. That will make it more difficult for the Longhorns to knock off the Crimson Tide.

Making Texas' offense predictable

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

After Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a game-ending injury in last season’s matchup, Alabama was able to capitalize defensively. Why? It made the Longhorns more predictable on offense. This means that Texas’ offensive gameplan was easier to predict without Ewers being out of the game. The Longhorns relied on the run game with hopes that it would open up the passing game. Ultimately, it never did. That was one of the leading factors in why Alabama was able to come away with a 20-19 victory. Ewers is healthy and will play. However, it is still vastly important that the Crimson Tide create some predictable situations. Third and long is one scenario that creates predictability. That would most definitely play in Alabama’s favor on Saturday. Predictability equals vulnerability.

Forcing turnovers

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama forced two turnovers in its Week 1 victory against Middle Tennessee State. If Alabama can create turnovers against Texas, it will force the Longhorns to start to scramble on offense. Typically, the team that wins the turnover battle, wins the game. With that said, Alabama will need to capitalize on errant throws and miscommunication if present. That could be the deciding factor in the game.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire