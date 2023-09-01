Alabama’s defensive keys to victory against Middle Tennessee State

Things will look and feel a little different on the Alabama sidelines in 2023. That is because Alabama hired Kevin Steele to be its defensive coordinator in the offseason. Steele is no stranger to coaching under Saban, as he did so in Saban’s first season with the Tide in 2007.

He will have plenty of talent to work with on the defensive side of the ball. The Crimson Tide returned six starters from a season ago. Alabama was also able to sign the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country in 2023.

Alabama will have to showcase why it has the potential to be one of the best defenses in the country. It all starts on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Alabama’s keys to victory against the Blue Raiders.

Creating turnovers

Last season, Alabama struggled to create turnovers. The Crimson Tide forced just 12 turnovers during the 2022 season. That is an issue that will need to be addressed in 2023. Middle Tennessee State threw 11 interceptions a season ago. Alabama will need to capitalize on the turnover department on Saturday against the Blue Raiders. Creating turnovers can help determine the outcome of games. If Alabama can win in the turnover department, it will be a long night for Rick Stockstill’s squad.

Applying pressure on the quarterback

One of Alabama’s strengths heading into 2023 is its depth up front. The Crimson Tide have a wealth of experience and talent along the defensive line. Middle Tennessee State’s offensive line will be undersized which should create favorable situations for the Alabama defensive line. If the Crimson Tide can apply pressure on the quarterback, it will make it difficult for the Blue Raiders to have consistency in the passing game. That will in turn make Middle Tennessee State more predictable.

Playing disciplined, eliminating penalties

Alabama had an issue with penalties on both sides of the ball in 2022. The Crimson Tide were as undisciplined as any Nick Saban-led team. That will have to change this season. Saban and the rest of the coaching staff have harped on being more disciplined and eliminating careless mistakes. Alabama’s defense has a lot of potential but will need to cut down on the careless mistakes. It is certainly a key to the game heading into Week 1.

Preventing chunk plays

In the two games that Alabama lost last season, the Crimson Tide struggled to eliminate the chunk plays. Tennessee and LSU both took advantage of the vulnerability in Alabama’s secondary at times. Middle Tennessee State will take some high-risk throws to keep Alabama’s secondary honest. It is important that Alabama prevent the chunk plays from happening. The Blue Raiders will be overmatched up front, so the offense will try to rely on the big play opportunities. Alabama will need to communicate and eliminate the risk of allowing chunk plays on Saturday.

Getting off the field on third downs

It goes without saying that the goal is always to get off of the field on third downs. This means that Alabama has to force the Blue Raiders to punt as opposed to seeing them extend drives. In 2022, Alabama often failed to get off the field which ultimately cost the Crimson Tide several times. Alabama will need to do whatever it takes to keep Middle Tennessee State’s offense off of the field. The Blue Raiders will likely try to control the clock and wear down Alabama’s defense. If Alabama can get off the field, Middle Tennessee State will become more desperate and begin to scramble.

