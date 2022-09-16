Alabama’s defensive keys to victory against Louisiana Monroe

Expectations are higher than ever for Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s defense this season. All eyes will be on that side of the ball as nine starters return from a year ago. This could very well be one of the best Alabama defenses in the Nick Saban era.

Players like Henry To’o’To’o, Will Anderson, Jordan Battle, and Dallas Turner are several of the key returning starters from last season. All four will be called on in Alabama’s efforts to return to the College Football Playoff. They will have to set the tone early in their Week 3 matchup against Louisiana Monroe.

The Warhawks are fresh off of a 35-7 victory over Nicholls State. They are coached well and rely primarily on their air attack. Although they had a rough season in 2021, they could present some challenges for Alabama. Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Alabama’s defensive keys to victory in the Week 3 matchup with the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

Creating an interior pass rush

Thus far, the Tide’s defensive line unit has done well stopping the run. However, a weaker spot along the front has to be their ability to rush the passer. Outside of Will Anderson and Dallas Turner, nobody else has put pressure on the opposing team’s quarterbacks. In this game, I find it crucial that the interior defensive line establishes some kind of pass rush.

Cornerbacks winning in man coverage

As far as how cornerbacks have faired thus far, Kool-Aid McKinstry has been among the best. Others like Malachi Moore and Khyree Jackson have struggled to win in jump ball situations. If Alabama can win in one-on-one situations against the Warhawks, this game should be over fairly quickly.

Being a disciplined unit

Last week, Alabama had a handful of penalties on the defensive side of the ball. In particular, edge rusher Will Anderson. That is not the Alabama standard that everyone has become accustomed to over the years. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has probably emphasized the importance of being disciplined. If Alabama can be disciplined as an entire defensive unit, it will make it very hard for the Warhawks to create any kind of momentum.

Slowing down Chandler Rogers

Alabama didn’t look sound on defense when Texas’ starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was in the game. The Tide’s defense will need to feed off of a sloppy performance in the first half last week with a dominant first half against the Warhawks. To do so, they will need to slow down dual-threat quarterback Chandler Rogers. Everything runs through Rogers in the Warhawks’ offense. It will be essential to slow him down.

Getting off the field on third downs

Alabama did an excellent job of getting off of the field on third downs against Texas. Last week, the Longhorns went 3/12 on third down conversions. If the defense can continue that trend, it will be difficult for anyone to come away victorious against the Tide.

