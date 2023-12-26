Alabama defensive backs present big challenge to Michigan football wideouts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the Michigan football team sat in the Westin hotel ballroom in Indianapolis, most expected to see Florida State’s insignia posted up on the projected TV screens as its next opponent in the College Football Playoff. When Alabama was announced as the 4-seed, there were some initial groans, but the Wolverines have been relishing the opportunity to knock out the elite program en route to a potential national championship.

Senior wide receiver Roman Wilson looks at it as two blue bloods going at it, and if Michigan wins, it will have earned the right to play for all the marbles the next week.

“I can’t speak for everyone else. But for me, it’s just Alabama, their legacy, who they are like, who they have as their coach,” Wilson said. “Just a great game to go up against some of the greats. Nick Saban is probably one of the best coaches ever pretty much. And just to go up against a guy like that, it’s great.”

But in order for Michigan to win, it will have to play extremely well — which goes without saying at this stage of the game. Wilson, in particular, will be challenged, facing off against star cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinistry and Terrion Arnold.

Last week, Wilson shared what he’s seen from the duo on film, noting that they’re technically sound to go along with their superior athletic capabilities.

“I think they all have really good technique,” Wilson said. “I think they play deep balls really well, really good recovery speed. They play with a lot of confidence.”

So, how does one upend the stout Alabama defensive pass attack? Wilson says aggression in the Rose Bowl will be key.

“You just go right at them, have no fear,” Wilson said. “Show who you are, don’t be scared. Just go out and don’t flinch.”

Michigan and Alabama will kick off at 2 p.m. PST in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire