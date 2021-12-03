How Alabama’s defense will fare against Georgia’s offense in SEC Championship Game

The biggest game of the year for the Crimson Tide is on the horizon as the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs looms near.

Alabama will need a complete game to come out of this one with a W, and I’m convinced that they can do it.

The Alabama defense has received some criticism this season due to a lack of production, something that Nick Saban-coached teams aren’t too used to dealing with.

Georgia is ranked 27th in total offense on the year, so we know that they aren’t packing the most powerful punch coming into this one, but with as good of a defense as they have, they don’t generally have to score a whole lot of points to win football games.

The Dawgs are gaining at a clip of 442.3 yards per game. For comparison, Alabama gains about 492.2 yards per game.

UGA will run the football better than they throw it, they’re averaging 202 yards per game when rushing. Knowing this, Alabama isn’t facing the most dynamic offense in the SEC. Stopping the run would keep Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on his heels if he’s forced to step back and make tight throws. He hasn’t dealt with adversity all year. If Alabama can make that happen, you can make the case that they can win the football game.

The Crimson Tide defense looked great last week against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. If that Alabama defense shows up, expect a lot closer of a game than the experts are willing to make you believe this will be.

Watch Alabama take on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CST on your local CBS station.

