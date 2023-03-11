Alabama defeats Missouri to advance to SEC Tournament championship

Alabama basketball fought through a bit of an offensive drought and managed to earn a win over the Missouri Tigers in the semifinal round of the SEC basketball tournament. The Crimson Tide advances to the championship round to face the Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt winner.

With a final score of 72-61, it may seem like the Crimson Tide was dominant, but the game had a few lead changes and was consistently close until the contest’s final minutes.

Star freshman Brandon Miller led the team in scoring with 20 points, but Noah Clowney had an electric performance that resulted in 19 points scored. Miller also led the team in boards with 12 rebounds, Charles Bediako had the next-highest amount with a total of five.

This team accumulates impressive wins and improves as the SEC tournament winds down and the NCAA tournament rapidly approaches.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the 2023 postseason progresses.

