Alabama defeats Lady Vols to tie Knoxville Super Regional

No. 14 overall seed Alabama (37-18, 10-14 SEC) defeated No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (44-11, 19-5 SEC), 3-2, in 14 innings in game No. 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

With the victory, the Crimson Tide tied the best-of-three series and forced a decisive game on Sunday. Alabama won the game on Kristen White’s walk-off single and became the second team to defeat the Lady Vols twice in 2024, joining LSU, which eliminated UT from the SEC Tournament.

Sophia Nugent went 1-for-6 for Tennessee. She hit a solo home run and recorded one RBI and one run. Kiki Milloy also went 3-for-5 and recoded three infield singles and one stolen base.

Laura Mealer went 1-for-6. She recorded one RBI, while Rylie West went 1-for-6.

Karlyn Pickens (22-7) pitched 9.1 innings of relief for the Lady Vols. She allowed one run, five hits and three walks, while recording 10 strikeouts. Pickens totaled 129 pitches, including 76 strikes.

Peyton Gottshall started and pitched 3.2 innings. She allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits, while recording three strikeouts. Gottshall recorded 52 pitches, including 38 strikes.

