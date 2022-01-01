Alabama defeats Cincinnati 27-6, advances to National Championship Game

Yahoo Sports College Football Contributor Nick Bromberg breaks down Alabama's 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl to advance to its 6th National Championship game in 8 seasons of the CFP.

Video Transcript

NICK BROMBERG: Alabama is playing in the National Championship game for the sixth time in eight seasons of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide made easy work of number 4 Cincinnati in a 27-6 win Friday in the Cotton Bowl. Bryce Young, the Heisman winner, actually had his worst passing yards performance of the season.

But it didn't matter. Alabama could run all over Cincinnati's defense. The Crimson Tide rushed for over 300 yards, averaged over 6 yards a carry, and Brian Robinson rushed for over 200 yards.

Cincinnati's offense couldn't get anything going. They got a field goal to start the game, they got a field goal to start the second half, and that's it. Alabama's pass rush got to Desmond Ridder, and he didn't have a great game himself.

Still a fantastic season for Cincinnati. They're the first team outside of a Power Five conference to ever make the College Football Playoff. But what is normal is normal. Alabama is playing for the national title once again.