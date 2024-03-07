Alabama DC Kane Wommack praises senior defensive back Malachi Moore

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football held its second spring practice on Wednesday afternoon. You can already see and feel the difference in Coach DeBoer’s practices compared to what Tide fans were used to under the great Nick Saban.

One glaring difference is the media availability with the assistant coaches. Under Coach Saban, the assistant coaches only spoke to the media two to three times a year, this isn’t the case with Coach DeBoer.

Following Wednesday’s practice defensive coordinator Kane Wommack met with the media and fielded questions from the local reporters.

One question that was asked was about senior defensive back Malachi Moore. Coach Wommack offered up a glaring review of the Alabama native.

“Malachi Moore is an unbelievable professional. He carries himself with the body language and a demeanor that every coach wants to work with and wants to compete with every single day. He has a hunger to get better. He’s not satisfied with where he is, and he’s done a tremendous job as a football player. We’re really excited about what he’ll bring from a leadership standpoint, especially with these young defensive backs that are very talented, but they need that leadership and they need that experience to be able to win the play.”

Moore has quickly impressed the new coaching staff in Tuscaloosa and will play a large role not only on the field but in a leadership role this season for the Tide.

In his career, Moore has seen action in 53 games collecting a total of 143 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and five interceptions.

