Alabama DB Malachi Moore expected to play against Texas despite ankle injury

There was a lot of concern regarding the status of Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 11-ranked Texas. On Friday, ESPN’s Chris Low confirmed that Moore is expected to play.

Low reported the following statement on Moore’s status for the game: “Some good news for (Alabama Football’s) defense. Sources tell ESPN that senior DB/star Malachi Moore is expected to play Saturday against Texas after being injured last week in the opener. Still TBD on safety Jaylen Key.”

Moore’s presence will certainly help on the back end. Moore has played in 40 career games for the Crimson Tide and has the most experience of any defensive back on Alabama’s roster.

There has been no indication of how healthy Moore will be for Saturday’s game. Pregame warmups could indicate how Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele plans to use Moore. If he is 100%, his versatility will greatly impact the game. If not, I would expect other players like Trey Amos and Earl Little Jr. to step up.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program throughout the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire