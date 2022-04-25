Alabama DB Kaine Williams enters the NCAA transfer portal

Last week Nick Saban and the Alabama football team saw its first player enter the NCAA transfer portal post-spring in reserve defensive lineman Stephon Wynn.

On Monday, the Tide had another reserve defender decide to move on from Tuscaloosa. This time it is defensive back Kaine Williams.

Williams joined the Tide as a part of the 2021 signing class and was regarded as a consensus four-star safety prospect. The Louisiana native redshirted during his first season with Alabama in 2021.

Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report on the news of Williams’ intentions to transfer and shortly after Williams would release a statement on Twitter confirming the news.

Alabama safety Kaine Williams has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned . Former four-star recruit.https://t.co/xWsWSZF8sP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2022

Journey not over it’s just getting started…🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/B7eV4jjhxj — ☥Kaine ”K5IVE” Williams☥ (@kwilliams5_) April 25, 2022

Williams chose Alabama over Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M coming out of high school.

