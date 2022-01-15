Alabama DB Jordan Battle will return for senior season

This week’s headlines have been dominated by the transfer portal and NFL draft entries. In Alabama’s case there has been a solid mix of each, and even a few doses of surprise returns. Adding to the surprise list is Alabama star defensive back Jordan Battle.

Battle had a strong junior season for Tide, finishing with 85 total tackles, and was tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. Battle returned two of his three interceptions for a touchdown.

Towards the end of the season, Battle was playing about as well as any other safety in the country and that is what makes his decision to return a slight, yet pleasant surprise.

#Alabama safety Jordan Battle is returning for his senior season. pic.twitter.com/8N1K2RPAMO — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 15, 2022

