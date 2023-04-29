Alabama DB Jahquez Robinson transferring to Colorado

Alabama defensive back Jahquez Robinson announced that he is transferring to Colorado on Saturday afternoon. Robinson took an official visit to Colorado last week.

The Florida native spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Robinson played in eight games over the course of his Alabama career. He tallied two tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss. Robinson played sparingly in the secondary but did contribute on the special teams unit.

He had an opportunity to compete for the starting STAR position this spring. However, senior Malachi Moore and redshirt-freshman Earl Little Jr. seemed to be the top-two choices at that position.

Robinson will join former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy in Boulder. The two figure to play a key role on the Buffaloes defense next season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program and its players that enter the transfer portal.

