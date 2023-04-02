Alabama’s A-Day game ranked among this season’s most intriguing spring games

We are now just a little under three weeks away from Nick Saban and the Alabama football team concluding spring practice with the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

As is the case with every new season, the Crimson Tide fan base is ready to see the next crop of talent take the field for the Tide.

A 247Sports article written by Will Backus listed the spring games with the most interest in 2023 and Alabama’s A-Day game made the cut.

Backus had the following to say about the Crimson Tide’s upcoming scrimmage.

“Like Ohio State, Alabama has a gaping hole to fill at the quarterback position. If Stroud is not first off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, then Bryce Young probably will be. He won a Heisman Trophy while leading the Crimson Tide to 23 wins, a College Football Playoff appearance and an SEC championship. Young actually missed one game last season, which allowed fans to see one of his potential replacements in Jalen Milroe, who threw for three touchdowns and one interception but looked far from a complete product. Seeing how he has progressed will be key in the spring game. “A-Day” will also provide a look at redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, a former five-star prospect that could very well push Milroe for the job.”

While the battle between Milroe and Simpson will certainly highlight the spring game, there are plenty of other position battles that Alabama fans should monitor over the coming weeks. Offensive line, linebacker, and defensive backs are some of the other key position groups that will headline the A-Day game.

A-Day is scheduled for April 22 at 2:00 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

