Alabama’s Dallas Turner named as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide defense has been named as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. CB Patrick Surtain kicked off the Tide’s run by winning the award in 2020 before Will Anderson took home the hardware back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

After two years of playing in Anderson’s shadow, Turner is now the feature outside linebacker on the Alabama defense. Going into this season, Turner was projected to be top-15 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and an All-SEC caliber player to which he has likely achieved both. He has been sensational all season long for Kevin Steele as the focal point of the Alabama front seven.

Turner was named as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday after recording 50 total tackles, nine sacks and forced two fumbles in 2023. Turner is playing his best football of the season right now on the biggest of stages as he’s had four tackles and a sack in back-to-back games in the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship.

If the Crimson Tide want to knock off Michigan in the Rose Bowl semi-final Turner is going to have to play like a first-round talent all afternoon. Although, the Wolverines tend to lean much heavier on the run so it will be a different type of game from the Alabama defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire