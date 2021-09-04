Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

Top-ranked Alabama will begin defense of its national championship Saturday when the Crimson Tide take on No. 16 Miami (Fla.) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide will have to replace superstars on offense, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and quarterback Mac Jones, who was a first-round pick by the New England Patriots.

Jones' replacement is sophomore Bryce Young, armed with a five-star recruit pedigree, little experience and a million dollar NIL deal.

Miami will rely on the arms and legs of quarterback D’Eriq King, who is back after a knee injury. He will have to contend with an Alabama defense that is expected to be stout once again.

Alabama is 14-0 under Nick Saban in season openers and has won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the schools.

Bryce Young passes as Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban looks on during the University of Alabama A-Day Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

What time does Alabama vs. Miami start?

The game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4.

What TV channel is Alabama vs. Miami on?

The game will be shown nationally on ABC.

How can I watch Alabama vs. Miami online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on the ESPN app.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama vs. Miami live stream, time, TV info, how to watch game