Alabama Crimson Tide Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Will Anderson, LB Jr.

Flip a coin between 31 and 9 on which Alabama player is actually better – there’s no wrong answer.

The 6-4, 243-pound Anderson was the most dominant defensive force in college football last season, earning All-American honors with the Bronko Nagurski Award making 102 tackles with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss with three broken up passes. As a freshman he came up with 52 with seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble.

Bryce Young, QB Jr.

He wasn’t bad in his first year as a full-time starting quarterback. He’s only 6-0 and 194 yards, and he’s not much of a runner, but he can really, really throw. He turned in the greatest passing season in Alabama football history with 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns with just seven interceptions – hitting 67% of his throws – on the way to taking home the Heisman.

Jordan Battle, SS Sr.

An All-America talent at whatever safety job he works at – likely at strong safety – the 6-1, 206-pounder made 182 tackles with a sack, six tackles for loss, and five interceptions with 13 broken up passes in his three seasons.

Henry To'o To’o, LB Sr.

The 6-2, 228-pound All-SEC tackling machine made 140 stops with 1.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss with a touchdown, a fumble recovery, and with four broken up passes in two years at Tennessee. He came to Alabama last year and led the team with 111 tackles with four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Eli Ricks, CB Jr.

If he’s healthy, he might be the best corner in college football – the NFL types are ready for him. The LSU transfer has 6-2, 190-pound size, tremendous speed, and veteran ball skills making 31 tackles with five picks – taking two for scores – with six broken up passes in two seasons. However, he missed half of last year taking care of a shoulder problem.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Jr.

A flash of a runner who also worked as a kick returner at Georgia Tech, the 5-11, 200-pound transfer ran 232 times for 1,206 yards and eight scores averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and he caught 59 passes for 768 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons. He also averaged 25.6 yards per kickoff return with a touchdown.

Emil Ekiyor, OG Sr.

He might not be quite as tall as the NFL scouts would like, but the 6-3, 307-pounder will have a spot at the next level. He’s a blaster at guard starting for most of the last three seasons, likely starting on the left side this season.

Cameron Latu, TE Sr.

The 6-5, 244-pounder is a deep threat playmaker at tight end, catching 26 passes for 410 yards and eight scores averaging close to 16 yards per grab last season.

Malachi Moore, S Jr.

There’s no questioning the talent – he’s a top NFL prospect if he’s back to 100% – but he wasn’t quite right all of last year making 17 tackles with a pick and two broken up passes. The 2020 version is his real healthy self – 44 tackles with three picks and nine broken up passes with a forced fumble and four tackles for loss.

Tyler Steen, OT Sr.

It takes something special talent-wise to be the Alabama starting left tackle, and that’s likely to be Steen, a 6-5, 315-pound veteran SEC blocker who played at both tackle spots at Vanderbilt over the last few years.

