Alabama Crimson Tide knocks off Clemson to advance to first ever Final Four

For the first time in program history, the Alabama Crimson Tide are advancing to the Final Four! It was a back-and-forth game for all 40 minutes, but Alabama’s tenacious defense and Clemson’s inability to make a free throw in the second half was the difference in an 89-82 Alabama victory.

mark sears and Jarin Stevenson both stepped up in massive ways for the Tide as they combined to shoot 15-of-22 from three-point land. Sears also hit six of his final seven threes to get Alabama over the hump. However, the biggest difference in the game was Clemson’s inability to knock down their free throws as they shot 8-of-16 on the day.

The path to the title doesn’t get any easier as they will take on the No. 1 overall seeded UCONN Huskies in the Final Four. The Huskies are the defending national champs and just beat Illinois by 25 in the Elite 8. The game will tip off next Saturday with the time still yet to be announced.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire