Alabama Crimson Tide football helmets throughout the years

Alabama football has been known for winning and tradition and neither one seems to be slowing down. A tradition could mean a family trip to Tuscaloosa for every third Saturday in October, or it could be something within the Crimson Tide program that has stayed the same since the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant days.

One tradition that can be seen every Saturday when Alabama takes the field is the crimson helmets with the white, block numbers on them.

No need for fancy gimmicks or flashy logos. The performance on the field is more than enough to provide fans with excitement.

Though there has been one constant helmet for over half a century now, there have been small changes made over time. Take a look at the helmets Alabama has worn over the years!

1967

Oct 21, 1967, Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Mike Hall (54) in action against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the 1967 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1972

Dec 2, 1972, Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Wilbur Jackson (80) carrying the ball against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field during the 1966 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1973

Oct 20,1973; Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Don Groves (91) on the field against the Tennessee Volunteers at Legion Field. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1979

Unknown date and location, 1978; USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jeff Rutledge (11) looks to throw during the 1978 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1981

Nov 14, 1981, State College, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Penn State defensive end Kirk Bowman (57) looks to sack Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Walter Lewis (10) at Beaver Stadium during 1981 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1982

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Walter Lewis (10) looks to throw during the 1982 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1986

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mike Shula (11) looks to throw during the 1986 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1987

Nov 27,1987; Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide tailback Bobby Humphrey (26) carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field during the Iron Bowl. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1989

23 Sep 1989: Quarterback Jeff Dunn of the Alabama Crimson Tide drops back to pass during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Alabama won the game 15-7.

1990

15 Sep 1990: Quarterback Gary Hollingsworth of the Alabama Crimson Tide drops back during a game against the Florida Gators at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida won the game 17-13.

1991

9 NOV 1991: UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUARTERBACK JAY BARKER WARMS UP PRIOR TO THE CRIMSON TIDE 20-17 WIN OVER LSU. Joe Patronite/ALLSPORT

1992

Nov 26,1992; Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman John Copeland (94) in action against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field. USA TODAY Sports

1993

Jan 1, 1993; New Orleans, LA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Sherman Williams (20) celebrates his touchdown with Roosevelt Patterson (77) and Steve Busky (83) during the 1993 Sugar Bowl at the Superdome against Miami Hurricanes. Alabama defeated Miami 34-13 to win the national championship. RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

1996

7 Dec 1996: Chris Samuels #60 of Alabama celebrates a touchdown against Florida during the first half of the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Andy Lyons/Allsport

1998

7 Nov 1998: Running back Shaun Alexander #37 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball during a game against the Louisiana State Tigers at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 22-16. Vincent Laforet /Allsport

2000

14 Oct 2000: Dante Ellington #65 of the Alabama Crimson Tide moves on the line as Quarterback Andrew Zow #5 tosses the ball during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Rebels 45-7.Mandatory Credit: Blake Sims /Allsport

2002

Safety Brooks Daniels #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide jumps above his teammates before the NCAA football game against the Oklahoma Sooners on September 7, 2002, at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide 37-27. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

2006

Jan 1, 2006; Dallas, Texas USA; Alabama Crimson wide receiver (81) Keith Brown catches a pass for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman

2007

Quarterback Andrew Hatch #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 3, 2007 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

2010

Nov 26, 2010; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trent Richardson (3) carries the ball as Auburn Tigers linebacker Eltoro Freeman (21) pursues him at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers defeated the Tide 28-27. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2012

Dec 1, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Eddie Lacy (42) and tight end Harrison Jones (82) celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 2012 SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

2015

Dec 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Ryan Kelly (70) in action during the game against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2019

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

