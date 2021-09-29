Alabama has a couple of big-name recruits lined up to visit against Ole Miss

On Saturday, a high-profile matchup will occur in Tuscaloosa between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels.

Both offenses are well-known to be explosive, so it’s only right that the two premier visits to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday are a couple of studs on the offensive side of the ball.

A pair of class of 2022 prospects, five-star Interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell and four-star running back Jovantae Barnes, will be in attendance for the high-stakes SEC West showdown between the Top-15 teams.

Most experts and analysts on 247Sports seem to think that Devon Campbell is Texas-bound, he is an Arlington native, after all. However, the battle isn’t over until the letter of intent is signed and dated, and the Crimson Tide obviously still has a chance to land this heavy-handed tackle prospect.

Devon Campbell has proven to be a solid right tackle in the high school ranks, earning his five stars and No. 1 ranking at the tackle position by exhibiting solid skills all-around, with exemplary execution of the tasks he’s asked to perform. He is listed as the No. 12 prospect via 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.

The 6-3, 310 pound lineman’s top-five includes Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, LSU, and Texas.

Jovantae Barnes is a four-star running back hailing from Las Vegas, NV. Experts haven’t attached a high confidence level to their college projections for Barnes, meaning it’s anyone’s race, at this time.

At 6-0 and 190 pounds, he is the ideal size to be an every-down type of back, with enough strength to carry defenders with him beyond the line of scrimmage to gain valuable extra yards.

He keeps a clean pocket with his pass-blocking, and has also displayed his talents as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Barnes also has Ole Miss in his top-five, meaning this matchup could very well present itself as a tie-breaker between the two programs regarding the battle between them in his recruitment.

Barnes’ top-five list of schools includes Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, USC, and, as previously mentioned, Ole Miss.

Needless to say, this is a very important game to come out and win if you’re Alabama. With these two top-prospects in the stands watching, the Crimson Tide could sway them both toward the Capstone with a dominating performance.

You can catch the game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

