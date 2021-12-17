Alabama could land another Louisiana kid on Friday in Kendrick Law

Nick Saban and Alabama are no strangers to the state of Louisiana. In his time at Alabama, Saban and snagged several of the top prospects from the Bayou State.

Landon Collins’ commitment certainly brings back a lot of good memories.

In the class of 2022 alone, Saban and his staff have reeled in two of the top 10 players already from Louisiana.

They may not be done yet.

Today at 3:00 p.m. CT, four-star athlete Kendrick Law will be making his official announcement and signing his letter of intent.

Law is a superior athlete posting a 10.48 in the 100-meter as a junior.

Some consider Alabama the favorite, but you can’t count out the in-state school in LSU. Texas and Florida State have also made a hard push to sign the athletic Law.

Let’s see if Nick Saban and Alabama can pull off another recruiting surprise.

