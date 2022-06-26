Alabama cornerback lists Arkansas in top-8

A four-star cornerback from the Yellowhammer State is considering Arkansas as his college destination.

Avery Stuart, a four-star cornerback from Montgomery, Ala., is closer to announcing his commitment after releasing his top-8 list on Sunday, which features Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are one of five schools from the SEC to offer Stuart, and one of three to make his top-8 list. Arkansas offered Stuart on February 7, but Stuart has not taken an official visit to the school says 247sports.

While there are no sure predictions for Stuart, On3 gives Florida State a 31% chance to land Stuart. Stuart has only taken two official visits, most recently visiting Florida State, as well as Kentucky. Stuart is set to announce his official commitment on July 6.

As it stands, Arkansas currently holds the nations No. 8 recruiting class for the 2023 recruiting cycle with 11 commits, five being four-star rated. If Stuart were to choose Arkansas, he would be the second recruit from Alabama to commit to the class, joining Dallas Young, a three-star defensive back from metro Birmingham.

Stuart is rated as a four-star cornerback by both On3 and 247sports. He is the 22nd ranked corner in the nation, as well as the No. 22 ranked prospect in the state of Alabama.

I will be announcing my commitment on July 6th #RIPGMA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iExgV63WuS — avery "chaos" stuart ✪ (@avery8stuart) June 26, 2022

