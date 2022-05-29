Alabama considered to be a ‘winner’ of the transfer portal

We are in the midst of some of the greatest movements of change that we have ever seen in college football. NIL has mainly dominated the headlines this offseason, but the NCAA transfer portal is a close second.

Recently, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recapped the winners and losers of the 2022 transfer portal, and Nick Saban and Alabama were listed among the winners.

Myerberg had this to say about Alabama’s handful of players they landed via the transfer portal.

“It’s not a huge group, but the Crimson Tide have made each signing count. Cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) is one of the top defensive backs in the country and a possible starter, should he recover from shoulder surgery and stay out of Saban’s doghouse…” Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) is a do everything skill talent with All-American potentional… At worst, offensive tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt) will be a key backup at several spots up front… Wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia) brings along proven SEC production with the benifit of taking production away from Alabama’s cross-division rival… And fellow receiver Tyler Harrell (Lousiville) gives the Tide and quarterback Bryce Younga major home-run threat…”

It should come as no surprise to anyone that coach Saban and the staff in Tuscaloosa faired so well in the transfer portal. After all, the staff was calculated in each of their targets, focusing on individuals who could become instant impact players for the Tide in 2022.

Two other SEC schools were listed among the winners in Ole Miss and South Carolina. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs were listed among the losers according to Myerberg.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.