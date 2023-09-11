Alabama condemns 'vile' slurs yelled at Texas players in Crimson Tide loss to Longhorns

The University of Alabama has condemned what it called "vile" anti-gay and racist slurs hurled at Texas football players in the Longhorns' win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Video surfaced on Sunday of three Texas players — X’Avion Brice, Jelani McDonald and B.J. Allen Jr., all of whom are Black — celebrating the Longhorns' 34-24 win over formerly third-ranked Alabama. Offscreen, Crimson Tide fans in the stands of Bryant-Denny Stadium can be heard screaming obscenities at the three players.

Here's what you need to know about the situation, including Alabama's response to the video:

What did Alabama fans yell at Texas players?

Video of the incident, which The Tuscaloosa News will not link to, showed Alabama fans yelling anti-gay and racist slurs at McDonald, Allen and Brice. The fans in question were offscreen.

The video showed Brice, McDonald and Allen celebrating the Longhorns' impending victory: Allen was doing a crane kick stance, mocking the celebration made popular during the Crimson Tide's 2021 season. Brice was also seen dancing, with McDonald following suit in response to the fans' remarks.

"You're all f---ing f-----s," a fan is heard yelling at the players. "You guys are all f-----s. Go back to the projects, f-----s. Go back to the projects. F-----s. Go back to the projects."

It is uncertain how long Texas players dealt with the slurs, though the video that has circulated on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — is 16 seconds long.

Angie Wisner, the mother of Texas freshman running back Quintrevion Wisner, responded to a video of the tweet, claiming fans also spit and threw beer cans and water bottles at them:

"The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that! Love you Son!" Wisner tweets (via the Austin American-Statesman). "But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace."

Alabama response to video

The University of Alabama issued a response to the video, saying leadership was "disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior."

"We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night," the university said in a statement (via the Statesman). "To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others.

"Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events."

