Alabama Commits and former players share reactions to loss against LSU

Alabama was unable to come away with a victory on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. The Crimson Tide fell to LSU by a final score of 32-31. Despite the loss, there were a variety of mixed emotions from the fans as well as former players.

Some took to social media to provide their opinions during and after the game. Some were frustrated while others were calling out position groups as well as members of the coaching staff. On the other hand, some were thinking positively.

Roll Tide Wire looks at what some of the former Alabama players said on Saturday night following the loss to LSU.

John Fulton (Former Alabama DB)

Who can make me a tshirt that says “Bill O’Brien gotta go.” — Judah Fulton (@_Elvis_Freshley) November 6, 2022

Jordan Renaud (2023 DL commit)

Roll tide 🐘❤️ — Jordan Renaud (@JordanX7even) November 6, 2022

Marquis Maze (Former Alabama WR)

Maybe it’s not the coaches, it’s the kids! It’s hard getting through to soft minded kids these days. Society made these kids this soft, just think about it everything in the world is so offensive, if your opinion differs from others it’s offensive, those coaches have a tuff job! — Marquis Maze (@Mazeboy4) November 6, 2022

Reggie Ragland (Former Alabama LB)

Stop the cap https://t.co/XMxKvm3vxd — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) November 6, 2022

Me and @ferrarifoster sitting here talking I just told him what was finna happen lol this defense is not disciplined at all!!! — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) November 6, 2022

Marlon Humphrey (Former Alabama DB)

I literally don’t like LSU — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) November 6, 2022

Calvin Ridley (Former Alabama WR)

Proud of my family ❤️ — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) November 6, 2022

Kenyan Drake (Former Alabama RB)

bryce young is ridiculous. as he escaped what you think was for sure a sack i said “heisman moment” before he found a wide open wr for a td. kid is a magician. — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) November 6, 2022

Chris Owens (Former Alabama OL)

I know personally that those guys in that locker room have a lot of pride and we have great leadership. And the way I know those guys, they will get back to the Bama standard and respond to adversity regardless of the outcome of the rest of the season! ❤️ #RollTide — Chris Owens (@BGChrisOwens) November 6, 2022

Christian Barmore (Former Alabama DL)

Wow — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) November 6, 2022

Will Lowery (Former Alabama DB)

I really hate losing. And I really hate losing to LSU. — Will Lowery (@jwlowery29) November 6, 2022

Eddie Jackson (Former Alabama DB)

Man I’m going Thru so many emotions rite now — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) November 6, 2022

Caleb Castille (Former Alabama DB)

How did we get outplayed/out coached by LSU and Coach Kelly…baffled. — Caleb Castille (@CalebCastille) November 6, 2022

Jalyn Armour-Davis (Former Alabama DB)

Bra what are we doin — 5🕴🏾 (@JayArmourDavis) November 6, 2022

Richard Young (2023 RB commit)

🤦🏽‍♂️ — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) November 6, 2022

