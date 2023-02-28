Alabama commit Sterling Dixon receives DL MVP at Under Armour Next Camp

Alabama 2024 linebacker commit Sterling Dixon won the defensive line MVP Award at the Under Armour Next Camp over the weekend. Dixon participated in a series of drills including one-on-ones against some of the Southeast’s top talent.

Dixon has been committed to the Tide since December. He is Alabama’s lone linebacker commit in the 2024 recruiting class.

During his junior season at Mobile Christian School, Dixon recorded 172 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks.

He has entertained other schools in his recruitment but seems pretty solid with the Tide. Dixon attended Auburn‘s Junior Day last month. He will likely be on Alabama’s campus multiple times during his senior season.

It is also worth noting that 2024 safety Cameron Pruitt is Dixon’s cousin. Pruitt is being heavily recruited by the Alabama coaching staff but has no timetable for his decision.

Dixon seems to have a good relationship with the Alabama coaching staff as well. Both the coaching staff and Dixon might be able to get the in-state prospect to commit to the Tide.

