Alabama commit Ryan Williams of Saraland dominates, but Clay-Chalkville wins 6A championship

Five-star Alabama commit Ryan Williams dominated with 343 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, but it was Clay-Chalkville who won the AHSAA Class 6A title on Friday night, defeating Saraland by a score of 31-28.

The win marks the Cougars' (14-0) fourth state title in program history and the third in the last 10 years. In the win, Jaylen Mbakwe, another five-star commit for the Crimson Tide, shined for the Cougars with 282 total yards and four touchdowns.

It was a game that came down to the final play, with Saraland's KJ Lacey coming up just one yard short of the game-winning touchdown.

Nail-biting finish

After a back-and-fourth third quarter, which started with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Williams and ended with an 18-yard touchdown run by Mbakwe, the teams entered the final period of play tied at 28-all.

The difference came down to a successful 26-yard field goal by Antone Ellison with 2:27 remaining, giving Clay-Chalkville its first lead of the night.

Saraland had the opportunity to win the game on the final play, but a Lacey run was stuffed a yard short of the goal line.

Electric first-half plays

It seemed every time one team scored, another had a quick response.

Saraland was first to open scoring with KJ Lacey finding Williams for a 63-yard touchdown pass. Clay-Chalkville responded on its next drive with a 12-yard run by Mbakwe. Williams added two more touchdowns in the half, a 77-yard reception and two-yard run, with and Mbakwe adding two more of his own on a two-yard carry and 40-yard pass to Mario Craver to tie the game at 21-all going into the half.

At intermission, the teams accounted for 508 yards of total offense, and the game was tied at 21-all.

Highly ranked recruits shine

Saraland's Lacey, a Texas commit, added 389 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Spartans. Alabama commit Antonio Coleman (Class of 2025) added four total tackles, with two of those being for loss.

