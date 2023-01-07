Alabama commit Ryan Williams named as Alabama’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year

Alabama commit 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams was recently announced as the recipient of Alabama’s 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year. The last Alabama player to win the award was safety Kristian Story who won the award in 2019.

Williams had a stellar sophomore season at Saraland High School. He helped lead his team to win a state title this season against Mountain Brook. As a sophomore, he hauled in 88 receptions for 1,641 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. Along with that, he also had 57 carries for 700 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

By winning the award for the state of Alabama, he will now have the opportunity to win the National Gatorade Player of the Year as well. The award will be given to the best high school athlete at the end of this month.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams’ high school career as well as Alabama football recruiting.

List

Updated first round projections for the 2023 NFL draft

List

Ranking Alabama's wins during the 2022 football season

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire