Alabama commit Ryan Williams didn’t see USC at its best this past weekend

Saraland (Alabama) five-star wide receiver and Alabama native Ryan Williams has been committed to Alabama since October 2022. However, the elite pass-catcher was in Los Angeles this past weekend for the Trojans’ game against crosstown rival UCLA.

Williams is the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 cycle according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Alabama.

Williams is one of the most productive players in the country, regardless of class. In his junior season, Williams has reeled in 45 receptions for 851 receiving yards an 14 touchdowns. This comes after throwing for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore quarterback before moving positions to wide receiver.

“We’ve had guys who were fast, guys who played with great body control, who had great hands – Ryan is a combination of all of those things,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said. “He is great off the line of scrimmage. People don’t have an easy time pressing him. He is able to separate on balls down the field. He makes the contested catch. I think what really sets him apart is the competitive nature that he rolls in with every day.”

Alabama is very likely to land the five-star wideout who is arguably the best player in the class, but stranger things have happened.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire