Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe says five-star WR Ryan Williams is a ‘lock’ to commit to the Crimson Tide

Following Nick Saban's shocking retirement, the past 12 days have been filled with decommitments and players entering the transfer portal. New head coach Kalen Deboer has done everything possible to keep the roster and recruits intact as much as possible, but it’s like trying to cover a gunshot wound with a band aid.

Fortunately, the worst of it has passed and DeBoer is growing into the role. He has done an exceptional job filling out the coaching staff moving forward and has a great foundation for a roster. There is still plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail and in the portal, but things are moving in the right direction.

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams de-committed from the Tide following Saban’s retirement, but he certainly has not ruled Alabama out. Williams was back in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for a surprise visit and apparently it was a great trip for both parties. So much so that Alabama CB commit Jaylen Mbakwe, who was also in town for the weekend, said that Williams is a “lock” to commit to the Tide.

Williams is the No. 9 player in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 4 WR in the class. Given the lack of experience at the WR position on the Tide’s depth chart, Williams will have a chance to compete for the Tide’s WR1 position as a true freshman. A lot of people have pointed out strong similarities between the recruitments of Williams and Julio Jones.

Jaylen Mbakwe says 5⭐️ WR Ryan Williams is a LOCK 🔒 on IG live during the last day of the official visit: pic.twitter.com/mfEDB6pSQQ — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire