Alabama commit, Elliot Washington II flips commitment to Penn State

On Friday afternoon, Alabama lost a commitment from 2023 safety Elliot Washington II.

He flipped his commitment from the Crimson Tide to Penn State. The news of him flipping doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Many experts had Washington II flipping his commitment to Michigan State after having taken two official visits to East Lansing.

Washington II had been committed to the Tide since January 31, 2022. His father, Elliot Washington Sr., played basketball for Alabama’s men’s basketball team just a few decades ago.

Washington II is regarded as a four-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. He plays football while also competing in track at Venice High School in Venice, Florida.

The Tide’s 2023 recruiting class now consists of ten hard commits. There are still three defensive backs in the class with five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley, as well as three-star Brayson Hubbard on board.

Alabama is still in pursuit of several other cornerbacks like Cormani McClain, Makari Vickers and Caleb Downs. Washington’s flip to Penn State hurts temporarily, but Alabama will be able to land several other defensive backs in the future.

