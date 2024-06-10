Alabama commit Derick Smith enjoys recent Auburn visit

Auburn football wrapped up another exciting recruiting weekend by hosting several commits and pledges to other programs.

Last weekend’s guest list included Derick Smith, a four-star athlete from Southside High School in Selma. He and fellow Alabama commit Antonio Coleman flocked to the Plains, where they enjoyed their time on their arch-rivals’ campus.

Smith is projected to play wide receiver at Alabama but would have free range to choose his position at Auburn. This is why developing relationships with both wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and safeties coach Charles Kelly is important for Smith’s unique situation.

Smith says that Kelly’s success at Alabama from 2019-22 has piqued his interest in Auburn

“What (Kelly) did with defensive backs at Bama, he got 40-something DBs and safeties drafted,” Smith said in a recent interview with Auburn Live. “I feel like I could do the same. Coach Kelly is going to keep it real. He’s going to make sure I’m good.”

How high are Auburn’s chances of flipping Smith from Alabama? It all comes down to Auburn’s success on the field in 2024. If Auburn shows signs of improvement from its 6-7 campaign in 2023, Smith will have a tough decision to make in December.

Auburn will have another chance to sway Smith this summer, as he plans to attend Big Cat Weekend in July.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire