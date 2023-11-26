Alabama’s comeback Iron Bowl win was nearly statistically impossible

Last week, Auburn lost to New Mexico State at home. Alabama entered the game ranked No. 8 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff race. However, with the Iron Bowl taking place at Jordan-Hare, true fans of both programs knew anything was possible.

What many thought was impossible nearly happened: Auburn almost won the football game.

With only 43 seconds remaining in the game, the Tigers has a 99.9% statistical chance to win the Iron Bowl, according to ESPN’s advanced analytics.

Then, Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard touchdown on fourth down.

The Tigers gave the Tide a 0.1% chance to win the ball game, and Alabama ran with it.

Auburn has a 99.9% chance to win with 0:43 left and lost pic.twitter.com/As0Ijpl1xu — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) November 26, 2023

An electric game ended in the Tide’s favor, but Alabama is far from content. The goal remains: get into the College Football Playoff.

