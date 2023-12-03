Alabama college football rankings: Where does Crimson Tide rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Alabama has done its part to make the College Football Playoff, finishing the regular season 12-1 and 8-0 in SEC play, capped with a 27-24 win over previously No. 1 Georgia (12-1, 8-0) in the SEC championship game.

Whether that's enough to earn a spot in the final four-team College Football Playoff field remains to be seen. The biggest obstacles remaining between the Crimson Tide and the CFP are 13-0 Florida State and 12-1 Texas, which has a head-to-head victory over Alabama. Both the Seminoles and Longhorns won the ACC and Big 12 title games, respectively, placing Nick Saban and Co.'s postseason destiny in the hands of the selection committee.

Until that final decision comes down, however, Alabama and its fans can look elsewhere to glean some insight as to how the final CFP rankings will play out: the college football rankings polls. So, where does Alabama rank in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25?

Here's a look at where the Crimson Tide rank in the final Coaches and AP polls before the CFP is set:

Alabama college football rankings today

AP Top 25

No. 5

Alabama moved up three spots in the penultimate AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, to No. 5 overall. The Crimson Tide are behind No. 1 Michigan (13-0), No. 2 Washington (13-0), No. 3 Texas (12-1) and No. 4 Florida State (13-0).

If the CFP top 25 matches the Associated Press poll, Alabama will finish No. 5, one spot out of the playoff and slated to the Orange Bowl over the next-hightest-rated ACC team (No. 16 Louisville).

US LBM Coaches Poll

