Alabama College Football Playoff path: What Texas' Big 12 championship means for Crimson Tide

Alabama's College Football Playoff chances took a massive, maybe fatal blow on Saturday. And the Crimson Tide hadn't even kicked off vs. Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Conventional knowledge has dictated a Texas loss to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship would blaze a trail for Alabama to make it into the last four-team College Football Playoff, provided it could beat No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta. Texas, however, went into Dallas and snuffed that hope quickly, dominating Oklahoma State and clinching a conference title with a 12-1 record.

Alabama, 11-1, has just one loss this year, but that loss looms large: It came to the Longhorns in Tuscaloosa in Week 2, giving Texas a valuable head-to-head "tiebreaker" for the committee. Texas winning the Big 12 may well preclude Alabama from a playoff appearance. At best, it takes a lot of agency away from the Crimson Tide.

The saving grace for Alabama is that it's not the same Crimson Tide team that played Texas on Sept. 9. Jalen Milroe has made bounds as a quarterback, and the team found its stride in SEC play. However, if the field results between these two teams doesn't matter, then what does?

College Football Playoff rankings for championship week

* Indicates still to play in conference championship** Indicates won conference championship

Georgia (12-0)* Michigan (12-0)* Washington (13-0)** Florida State (12-0)* Oregon (11-2) Ohio State (11-1) Texas (12-1)** Alabama (11-1)* Missouri (10-2) Penn State (10-2)

The reality is, there are too many human elements to know exactly what a Texas win means for Alabama, so everything that follows comes with the caveat that it's an educated guess.

However, with No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Florida State, and No. 7 Texas to jump (not to mention the Ohio State X-factor at No. 6), the Longhorns winning could ostensibly eliminate Alabama from playoff contention.

Ohio State being ranked sixth is also a highly complicated part of the equation: Do both teams leapfrog the Buckeyes with a win? If so, why was Ohio State ranked above them to begin with? It's a confusing decision by the committee, but perhaps the thought was they would have a chance to jump the Buckeyes with a win.

Beyond that, there's the Jordan Travis issue at FSU, something Boo Corrigan was coy in discussing this week.

“Yeah, different team, right?” Corrigan said on ESPN on Tuesday. “Different team without Jordan Travis. (Quarterback) Tate Rodemaker continues to, in the game and a half that he’s been playing, has done well, has kind of managed the game. Trey Benson getting three touchdowns during the course of that game, as we talked about last week, it’s more than just one player, but obviously they’re a different team without Travis.”

Notably absent is Corrigan saying it's win-and-in for the Seminoles, who play Louisville Saturday night for the ACC championship.

Even so, with one-loss Georgia sitting with a cushion at No. 1, undefeated Washington clinching a spot at No. 3 with a win, and Michigan potentially clinching a spot Saturday at 8 p.m. against Iowa, that leaves six-plus-one teams and four spots if the Crimson Tide wins: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Washington, Texas, Florida State, and possibly Ohio State.

Does a win over Georgia put the Tide above the rest of those teams, should it come to pass? It's impossible to tell. But Texas winning is a crushing blow for that equation.

