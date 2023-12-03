Alabama to College Football Playoff: Florida State fans, social media react to perceived snub

The College Football Playoff has been decided, and Alabama is in.

After much hemming and hawing about "deserving" vs. "best," the committee decided best had to be the determinant factor, and put the Crimson Tide at No. 4 against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. That led to an explosion about what that means for how the playoff is determined.

Florida State was left out at No. 5, becoming the first Power Five undefeated conference champion to not make the playoff. Unsurprisingly, the decision was met with a boom of controversy, with fans (and athletic directors, quarterbacks and governors) on social media talking about everything from what an injured quarterback means to whether Florida might end up leaving the ACC.

Here's a look at college football reactions, including from Seminole fans, at Alabama making the playoff:

While Alabama fans celebrated, college football fans wondered what else Florida State could have done and what might come next for the Seminoles. Others turned their attention to Auburn, with the fourth-and-31 conversion being a catalyst for all of the high drama.

Absolute fire from Mike Norvell. He is 100 percent right pic.twitter.com/soMDH0g5dV — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 3, 2023

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Remember, Florida State fans, this is Hugh Freeze’s fault. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 3, 2023

“This doesn’t take away from what Florida State accomplished.”



IT LITERALLY DOES JUST THAT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 3, 2023

The college football committee to Florida State pic.twitter.com/sVelUtFe4A — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 3, 2023

DO YOU REALIZE HOW HARD IT IS TO TURN FLORIDA STATE INTO A SYMPATHETIC FIGURE? AFTER *THIS* OFFSEASON?



Florida State is gonna underwrite their ACC Exit with the help of like, the Umbrella Corporation, Shinra Inc, and LexiCorp, and nobody is gonna bat an eye now. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) December 3, 2023

Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same



Alabama is inevitable pic.twitter.com/onbDFVQDN1 — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) December 3, 2023

Clearly, the choice was extremely polarizing. However, the bottom line is simple: Alabama is playing in the CFP Semifinals. And that isn't going to change.

