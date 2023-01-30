Alabama coaching staff offers 2024 DB Dakoda Fields
The Alabama coaching staff has made it a priority to target recruits from coast to coast over the years. They have done a fair job at landing several of them as well. Recently, the Tide offered 2024 defensive back Dakoda Fields out of Gardena, California.
Fields has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds. In years past, Alabama has lacked some size at the cornerback position and Fields could add some versatility and size to the Tide’s secondary.
It will not be easy for the Alabama coaching staff to pry him away from schools on the West coast. Programs like USC, UCLA, and Oregon have all offered him. At this time, the Trojans appear to be the favorite to land Fields. According to On3’s RPM, the Trojans have the best chance to land his commitment at 54.1% likelihood.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dakoda Fields’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
123
17
10
Rivals
4
179
17
20
ESPN
4
79
8
7
On3 Recruiting
4
193
19
16
247 Composite
4
111
14
8
Vitals
Hometown
Gardena, California
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-2
Weight
175
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Truly blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama❤️🤍🐘#RollTide @Coach_TRob @HolmonWiggins @AlabamaFTBL @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @RWrightRivals @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/zZGPHK5nIa
— Dakoda Fields (@dkthegreat__) January 25, 2023