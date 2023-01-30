Alabama coaching staff offers 2024 DB Dakoda Fields

The Alabama coaching staff has made it a priority to target recruits from coast to coast over the years. They have done a fair job at landing several of them as well. Recently, the Tide offered 2024 defensive back Dakoda Fields out of Gardena, California.

Fields has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds. In years past, Alabama has lacked some size at the cornerback position and Fields could add some versatility and size to the Tide’s secondary.

It will not be easy for the Alabama coaching staff to pry him away from schools on the West coast. Programs like USC, UCLA, and Oregon have all offered him. At this time, the Trojans appear to be the favorite to land Fields. According to On3’s RPM, the Trojans have the best chance to land his commitment at 54.1% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Dakoda Fields’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 123 17 10 Rivals 4 179 17 20 ESPN 4 79 8 7 On3 Recruiting 4 193 19 16 247 Composite 4 111 14 8

Vitals

Hometown Gardena, California Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-2 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

