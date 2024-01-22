Alabama coaching staff extends offer to South Alabama transfer LB Khalil Jacobs

The Alabama coaching staff has hit the recruiting trail with a full head of speed. On Monday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to South Alabama transfer linebacker Khalil Jacobs.

Jacobs played two seasons under newly-hired, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. He was a part of Wommack’s second recruiting class at South Alabama.

In two seasons with the Jaguars, Jacobs amassed 64 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

If Jacobs were to commit to Alabama, he would likely play the Husky role. This particular position is the best fit for a safety/linebacker mix. With Jacobs being listed at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, that seems like the ideal position for him moving forward.

The native of Niceville, Florida will likely take a visit to Alabama in the next week or so. He would be a great addition to an already stout transfer portal class that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff have assembled.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

