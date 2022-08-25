Alabama’s coaching staff extends offer to 2023 TE, Louisville commit Jamari Johnson

Alabama already has one hard commit at the tight end position in the 2023 recruiting class in former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Now, it appears that the coaching staff could be eyeing the addition of another tight end to the 2023 class. On Tuesday, Alabama extended an offer to 2023 tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson.

Johnson plays for Inglewood High School in Inglewood, California. He has been committed to the Cardinals since April. However, a program like Alabama could be able to make a move to land the big tight end. Tight ends coach Joe Cox will have his work cut out for him in Johnson’s recruitment.

Johnson is intriguing because of his stature. He has a wide catch radius and can be used in a variety of different ways in Alabama’s offense led by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Roll Tide Wire previews Jamari Johnson’s recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 34 32 Rivals 3 – 33 29 ESPN 3 – 42 14 On3 Recruiting 3 – 48 23 247 Composite 3 436 31 33

Vitals

Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Height 6-5 Weight 250 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on August 23, 2022

No visits to Alabama at this time

Other offers

Alabama

Louisville

Miami

Arizona

Florida State

Washington

Twitter

I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the university of Alabama🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qXrzKZJrmF — Jamari “JJ” Johnson (@JamariJJ2) August 24, 2022

