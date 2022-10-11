Alabama coaching staff extends offer to 2023 DB from Peach state

Brody Smoot
On Monday, the Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2023 defensive back Tyler Scott. Recently, the Georgia native decommitted from Arkansas State. Since then, he has garnered interest from a number of different programs.

Scott plays safety at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. Last season, he recorded 25 tackles and 5 pass breakups for the Falcons.

As of right now, On3’s RPM favors Auburn as the favorite to land Scott at 95.2% likelihood. However, the offer from Alabama could very well change things for his recruitment moving forward. The Crimson Tide have missed out on several defensive backs so far and could look to add Scott to their 2023 recruiting class.

Today, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Tyler Scott’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

106

93

Rivals

2

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

51

47

247 Composite

3

1482

137

124

 

Vitals

Hometown

Mableton, Georgia

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-2

Weight

185

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on October 11, 2022

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on October 9, 2022

Other ffers

Twitter

