Alabama coaching search: Washington's Kalen DeBoer could be target to replace Nick Saban

For years, the question lingered, waiting at some yet-to-be-determined point in the future to be answered: Who could replace Nick Saban at Alabama?

The day of that fateful question has now arrived — with no answer as of yet.

On Wednesday, the legendary Crimson Tide football coach retired, sending shockwaves throughout the college football world as it processed the sudden departure of a man who has defined the sport for the better part of the past two decades.

Soon enough, the question re-emerged: Who would be given the lucrative-yet-unenviable task of being the person to directly follow Saban? In the 24 hours since Saban’s decision became public, one name has appeared frequently and prominently.

Washington's Kalen DeBoer has won at an astronomical rate throughout his college coaching career. While many of those victories occurred in college football’s proverbial shadows, he has become one of the most prominent coaches nationally over the past two seasons at Washington, a proud program he has rapidly rebuilt with two double-digit-win seasons and a pair of top-10 finishes.

This past season, the Huskies went 14-1 and made the College Football Playoff championship game, where they lost to Michigan 34-13. With his early head-coaching success at multiple stops and at multiple levels of college football, DeBoer has established himself as one of the most promising coaches in the sport, making him a projected prime candidate for the Alabama head coaching vacancy.

With DeBoer emerging as a figure of even greater national interest now with the once-dormant coaching carousel back in full swing, here’s a deeper look at the Washington coach:

Kalen DeBoer Alabama candidacy

Within hours of Saban’s retirement, DeBoer’s name appeared on virtually every list from prominent national outlets outlining potential successors at Alabama.

DeBoer was cited as a logical fit for the position by, among others, USA TODAY, ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and The Tuscaloosa News, the hometown paper of the Alabama football team. A piece of potential good news for Washington — and something that may prevent a union between DeBoer and Alabama — is that the Huskies’ coach has no experience in the SEC or the Southeast as a region.

One widely discussed possibility for the Crimson Tide job, Oregon coach Dan Lanning, announced Thursday he would be remaining with the Ducks.

Kalen DeBoer record at Washington

Even a cursory look at DeBoer’s resume quickly reveals something: The man wins everywhere.

Over the course of his head-coaching career, DeBoer is a remarkable 104-12, which includes a 25-3 mark in two seasons at Washington. DeBoer previously went 12-6 in two seasons at Fresno State. Perhaps his greatest success came at the NAIA level, where he went 67-3 at Sioux Falls, his alma mater, and led the program to three NAIA championships.

Kalen DeBoer Washington salary

DeBoer most recently made $4.2 million for the 2023 college football season, according to USA TODAY’s college football coaching salaries database.

That figure ranked him 44th among FBS coaches and seventh among Pac-12 coaches. In the Big Ten, which Washington will be joining for the 2024 season, DeBoer’s salary would have been the 12th-highest.

Saban topped the list among coaches nationally, at $11.41 million.

Kalen DeBoer buyout at Washington

For Alabama to pry DeBoer away from Washington, the Crimson Tide would have to pay a considerable sum, even for a school with its vast resources.

According to the terms of a contract extension he signed in November 2022, the Huskies would be owed $12 million by whoever hires away DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer contract extension

At least some of the intrigue surrounding DeBoer’s candidacy for Alabama revolves around his contract situation at Washington.

While DeBoer signed an extension only 14 months ago, the Seattle Times reported in November that DeBoer and the university were engaged in contract extension talks. Those discussions were reported about a month after Troy Dannen took over as Washington’s new athletic director. He replaced Jen Cohen, who hired DeBoer in November 2021 before leaving to become the new athletic director at USC last August.

DeBoer addressed the talks in December during the early signing period for recruits.

"I can't say enough about how I feel Troy and the university are making me a priority," he said. "It's been good. It might feel it's being elongated, but that pressure should not be put on them. Right now we're in the moment and working good faith with each other."

Kalen DeBoer age

DeBoer, who was born and raised in South Dakota, is 49 years old.

Kalen DeBoer coaching career

Over the course of a career that began in 1997, DeBoer has coached at the FBS, FCS and NAIA levels, along with a brief stint coaching high school football.

He has been an FBS head coach for four seasons, making him relatively inexperienced for the type of candidate a program of Alabama’s stature would typically consider (especially to replace a legendary figure like Saban).

Here’s a rundown of DeBoer’s various coaching stops:

2022-present : Washington, head coach

2020-21 : Fresno State, head coach

2019 : Indiana, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2017-18 : Fresno State, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2014-16 : Eastern Michigan, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

2010-13 : Southern Illinois, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach

2005-09 : Sioux Falls, head coach

2000-04 : Sioux Falls, offensive coordinator

1998-99 : Washington (South Dakota) high school, assistant coach

1997: Sioux Falls, wide receivers coach

