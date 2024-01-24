Alabama coach Nick Saban once 'hustled' Aaron Murray before 2012 season, Georgia QB recalls

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban is a hustler.

That's according to former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who shared a humorous story about running into the seven-time national champion coach the summer before the 2012 season at Lake Burton in Georgia (though, at the time, he only had two national titles at Alabama).

"We're driving the jet skis around, let's go see if Saban's there," Murray said on the Saturday Down South podcast. "It's summertime, everyone is out, and we saw him in his backyard. So, we drive up and he comes down and we're chatting and he's asking how we're looking. And, you know, we look pretty good, man. We got a good team. Got this kid named Jarvis Jones, who terrorized me in practice every day. He's going to get to play, that's what he looks like, all these pieces.

"We think we have a chance to win the East, very confident. And probably gave away way too much information to be honest. So we asked him, 'How you guys looking? How was spring?' He goes, 'Man, just a lot of questions still, a lot of youth, a lot of positions we're not sure about, some battles are going to be interesting during fall camp. Then he's like, 'Honestly, guys, I'll be real, I don't think it's our year.'

"We drove away like, 'Yeah at least we don't have to worry about Saban and Alabama this year. Fast forward five, six months later and they beat us in Atlanta and go on to win the national championship."

The Crimson Tide finished the 2012 season with a 13-1 record, including an SEC championship win over the Bulldogs and a national championship berth in which it defeated top-ranked Notre Dame 42-14. That season's conference championship winner would've all but secured a national championship berth, but Alabama defeated Murray and Georgia 32-28.

Murray, now an analyst for ESPN and SiriusXM, is Georgia's all-time leader in passing yards (13,166) and passing touchdowns (121) in his career.

The Bulldogs finished the season 12-2 with No. 5 ranking in the final AP Top 25 Poll after beating Nebraska 45-31 in the Capital One Bowl.

