Alabama coach Nick Saban on conference realignment: athletes should be "the priority"

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to see athletes placed first when it comes to the changing landscape of college athletics, but very little about the recent rash of conference realignment suggests that's happening.

Saban was asked Saturday about the recent disintegration of the Pac-12 conference, and while he didn't address conference realignment specifically, he did emphasize the importance of the student-athlete experience.

GOODBREAD: Five observations from Alabama football's only open practice of fall camp

QB BATTLE: What we saw from Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner at Alabama football practice

"There is a lot of traditions that we've had for a long time in college football, and I think we're in a time of evolution for whatever reason. Some of those traditions are going to get pushed by the wayside," Saban said. "It's sad, whether it's good bad or indifferent for college football. You have to define what is good and bad for college football. One thing I'd hope we'd keep in mind in all the choices and decisions we make relative to what we do in college athletics is the student-athlete."

Earlier this week, the Big Ten Conference added Oregon and Washington, which had been the Pac-12's top schools after UCLA and USC made the same move months earlier. The Big 12 took on Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, leaving the Pac-12 with just four remaining schools: Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State. The moves will generate more money for the departing schools, and much of that money will in turn benefit the athletes. But they'll now be traveling far greater distances to compete with traditional members of the Big Ten and Big 12.

Maryland vs. Oregon or USC in the Big Ten? How about Utah heading to Central Florida for Big 12 action?

For Saban, the college experience for athletes isn't to be forgotten.

"They're here to get an education. We try to help them develop careers on and off the field," Saban added. "And hopefully the choices and decisions we make in college athletics in the future will impact them in a positive way. I hope we can keep that as a priority in terms of whatever we decide to do in the future with college football and college athletics."

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban on conference realignment: athletes should be "the priority"