How Alabama coach Nick Saban beat the NIL game for another top signing class | Goodbread

Three recruiting cycles into the NIL era, it's more than safe to say Nick Saban has adapted well to this, too.

Alabama football pulled in the No. 2-ranked signing class in the country Wednesday, which is to say it was business as usual in Tuscaloosa. That the Crimson Tide's coach assembled yet another crop of elite recruits is so unsurprising, it's now expected.

But you'd better believe it's never been harder to pull off.

Naturally, recruits who put the best possible NIL deal at the top of their list when choosing a school is no small segment of each year's class. And it's an even larger portion of the elite talents that Alabama recruits, because that's where most of the money is. Saban knows it's a major selling point, but that doesn't mean it has to be his selling point.

"I think name, image and likeness has maybe spread where guys go out because some guys are interested in how much money they can make. And that's OK," Saban said. "We're trying to invest in the players in their future so they could create more value for their future. There are a lot of players that still buy into that."

Saban didn't mention the NFL draft anywhere in that comment, but he might as well have. The SEC annually leads all conferences in draft picks, and Alabama is usually the school that leads the way. And in the NIL era, that's the best thing any program can offer as a separating factor other than money.

At least for now, Saban is still constructing signing classes that any coach would be thrilled to have. This one boasts three five-star recruits, including one of the nation's top-rated quarterbacks in Julian Sayin, and a five-star wide receiver in Ryan Williams who has the physical gifts to be a factor in Alabama's offense in 2024. And even an Alabama-Saban legacy in Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who grew up as a witness to Saban's player development program by watching his father play for Saban from 2009-2011 before becoming a first-round draft pick who an eight-year NFL career.

That's not to say, of course, that the elite recruits Saban continues to stack so high aren't set up for lucrative NIL deals. Alabama has deep pockets for NIL, and far deeper for football than in any other sport. Putting together the nation's No. 2-ranked signing class necessarily means the Crimson Tide must be competitive in the NIL space.

But Saban, despite the tectonic shift in the recruiting landscape that NIL has brought about, hasn't changed the player-development core of his pitch to recruits. That's a wise approach, because while there will always be the occasional recruit who gets away because another school's collective ponied up more dollars, Alabama continues to stand apart from its recruiting competition thanks to a Saban specialty: creating clear paths to the NFL.

There are schools with more money to spend on recruits than Alabama, and going forward, two of them − Texas and Texas A&M − will be key SEC foes for the Crimson Tide for that very reason. But in late April, the NFL draft serves as a nationally-televised, three-day commercial for Alabama's ability to turn out pros like nobody else in college football. When top recruits can get an NIL deal at Alabama that's at least commensurate with what they can get elsewhere, the NFL draft factor sings with a loud voice.

Over those three days, NIL deals don't buy any air time.

Draft picks do.

